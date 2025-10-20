Nilgiris-based researcher in World's Top Scientists list again

NILGIRIS: Nilgiris-based researcher Ashokkumar Veeramuthu has been named in the list of World's Top Scientists, jointly released by Stanford University, USA, and Elsevier Publishers, for the third consecutive year (2023, 2024, and 2025).

The achievement highlights his continuous research in human health and environmental protection.

The university has chosen him based on his research, which focuses on critical global issues, particularly mitigating plastic pollution, advancing waste management technologies, transforming waste into valuable resources, and developing microalgae-based clean energy and bioproducts. He is also a recipient of the prestigious "Brain Pool: Visiting Global Scientist Award" from the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF).

Having completed his schooling in Government schools in the Nilgiris, he has published more than 130 international research articles in reputed journals and has established collaborations with over 18 universities across the world.

Currently, AshokKumar serves as Professor and Head at the Center for Waste Management and Renewable Energy, Saveetha University (SIMATS), while also holding Visiting Professor positions at Chulalongkorn University, Thailand; University Technology Malaysia; and leading Korean universities.