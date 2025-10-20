No festival celebrations this year, TVK tells cadre

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay has urged party members to refrain from celebrating Deepavali this year as a mark of respect for the 41 people who lost their lives in the stampede during the recent political rally in Karur.

According to party sources, TVK general secretary N Anand conveyed Vijay’s instructions orally to district-level functionaries, urging them to refrain from holding any celebration on behalf of the party. “As a tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragedy, the TVK president has advised all party functionaries not to celebrate Deepavali this year,” the sources said.

The directive also told the cadre not to post greetings, banners or posters on social media using the party’s name. However, Vijay has permitted office-bearers to exchange personal greetings in an individual capacity, without linking them to the party.