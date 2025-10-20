Private buses take passengers ‘for a ride’ this Deepavali

TIRUNELVELI: Ahead of Deepavali, private omnibus buses have been overcharging passengers travelling to Tirunelveli and back.
V Rajesh, a resident of Pavoorchatram, said that he had to pay nearly Rs 16,000 for four A/C sleeper berths in a private bus travelling from Chennai to Tirunelveli on Saturday. The same bus charges just around Rs 3,900 for four tickets on normal days,” he said.
He added, “When I attempted to book a non-A/C ticket on a popular website, seats were sold out. Hence, I was forced to buy an A/C ticket, and they were pricey. A/C buses are charging up to Rs 4,408 for a return ticket from Tirunelveli to Chennai on Tuesday, the day after Deepavali.”
L Murugesh of Tirunelveli said that a non-A/C seater bus from Chennai to Tirunelveli, which usually charges up to Rs 700, is now charging around Rs 2,500, and a non-A/C sleeper bus is charging around Rs 3,000 per person.
A non-A/C seater private bus returning to Chennai is now charging up to Rs 2,700 instead of its normal fare of Rs 600 to Rs 700.
Several passengers said that they are forced to spend more on travel than on their Deepavali expenses.
A Narayanan, a passenger from Kallidaikurichi said, “Irrespective of which party is in power, the transport minister every year warns private omni buses fleecing passengers, but no effective action has been taken. When duties are performed merely for form’s sake, fleecing by private buses cannot be stopped.”
When TNIE contacted Valli Nayagam, Tirunelveli Regional Transport Officer, he said that his administration had set up a check post at Kayathar to fine overcharging omnibus buses.
“We even fined such buses on Saturday and sent the penalty details to our Chennai office on Sunday morning,” he added.
However, he refused to share the information on the fine amount collected from such buses.