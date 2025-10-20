Private buses take passengers ‘for a ride’ this Deepavali

TIRUNELVELI: Ahead of Deepavali, private omnibus buses have been overcharging passengers travelling to Tirunelveli and back.

V Rajesh, a resident of Pavoorchatram, said that he had to pay nearly Rs 16,000 for four A/C sleeper berths in a private bus travelling from Chennai to Tirunelveli on Saturday. The same bus charges just around Rs 3,900 for four tickets on normal days,” he said.

He added, “When I attempted to book a non-A/C ticket on a popular website, seats were sold out. Hence, I was forced to buy an A/C ticket, and they were pricey. A/C buses are charging up to Rs 4,408 for a return ticket from Tirunelveli to Chennai on Tuesday, the day after Deepavali.”

L Murugesh of Tirunelveli said that a non-A/C seater bus from Chennai to Tirunelveli, which usually charges up to Rs 700, is now charging around Rs 2,500, and a non-A/C sleeper bus is charging around Rs 3,000 per person.

A non-A/C seater private bus returning to Chennai is now charging up to Rs 2,700 instead of its normal fare of Rs 600 to Rs 700.