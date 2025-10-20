Sardar Patel and Gandhi Mandapam road footpaths shrink, pedestrians irked

CHENNAI: Pedestrian walkways along the busy Sardar Patel Road and Gandhi Mandapam Road have been reduced to nearly half their original width, thanks to the road extension work by the State Highways Department. Some are too narrow for two people to walk abreast, forcing pedestrians to walk along the road putting their life in danger.

Sardar Patel Road, which connects GST Road at Guindy to Adyar, passes through key institutions like Anna University, Cancer Institute, and II T-Madras. The stretch witnesses severe traffic congestion throughout the day. The road, which connects with Gandhi Mandapam Road, sees thousands of pedestrians daily including students and staff from Anna University, the Directorate of Technical Education, and visitors to the Gandhi Mandapam memorial.

The footpaths, once wide enough to handle heavy foot traffic, have now been drastically narrowed due to ongoing road expansion, especially on the side opposite Anna University, where only one person can walk comfortably at a time.

“Many students and staff use this stretch, particularly during peak hours, it gets crowded. Reducing the walkway’s width is very concerning. While traffic congestion is an issue, pedestrian safety should not be compromised,” said an office staff member of Anna University.