TNERC approves 64.75 MW solar-wind project

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) has approved a proposal from the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGEC) to invite tenders for setting up a 64.75 MW grid-connected solar and wind power project with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The project will be developed in Karur, Tiruvarur (each 15 MW) and the rest will come up at Thoothukudi, Madurai, and Kanniyakumari districts on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis as combined power plants. The selection of the developer will be done through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

According to a TNERC order, the project will have a contract period of 25 years. The initiative is part of the state’s efforts to increase renewable energy generation and ensure better grid stability with the help of advanced storage technology, a senior official told TNIE. The official further said, “Karur collector M Thangavel granted ‘enter upon permission’ on August 18, 2022, for 53.72 acres of government poramboke land in K Pitchampatti village.

Similarly, the Tiruvarur collector V Mohanachandran gave permission on April 26, 2022, for 49.9 acres of government punjai tharisu (barren land) land in Korukkai village of Thiruthuraipoondi.” On the identified lands, solar power plants with a total capacity of about 30 MW (15 MW each at both locations) can be set up. “We have also identified lands in the remaining districts,” the official added. According to officials, the upcoming solar and wind energy plant will play a key role during peak hours in the future.