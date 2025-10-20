Traffic diversion in place for commemoration day parade

CHENNAI: For the upcoming Police Commemoration Day parade which will be held on Tuesday in front of Martyrs Column at the office of the Director General of Police, Mylapore at 8 am, the following traffic diversions will be made between 7.30 am and 9 am.

Vehicles coming from Santhome High Road towards Gandhi statue will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Koil Street junction towards Karaneeswarar Pagoda street, Ambedkar Bridge, Dr.Natesan Road to reach the destination.

Vehicles coming from the labour statue towards Gandhi statue will be diverted at the Labour statue junction towards Wallajah road to reach their destination. All vehicles coming from Ice house junction towards Kamarajar Salai diverted at Besant road junction towards Kannagi junction.