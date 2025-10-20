Traffic diversion in place for commemoration day parade

CHENNAI: For the upcoming Police Commemoration Day parade which will be held on Tuesday in front of Martyrs Column at the office of the Director General of Police, Mylapore at 8 am, the following traffic diversions will be made between 7.30 am and 9 am.
Vehicles coming from Santhome High Road towards Gandhi statue will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Koil Street junction towards Karaneeswarar Pagoda street, Ambedkar Bridge, Dr.Natesan Road to reach the destination.
Vehicles coming from the labour statue towards Gandhi statue will be diverted at the Labour statue junction towards Wallajah road to reach their destination. All vehicles coming from Ice house junction towards Kamarajar Salai diverted at Besant road junction towards Kannagi junction.
No vehicles will be allowed beyond MRTS and RK Salai junction, towards Gandhi Statue during Parade time. Those vehicles will be diverted towards Light house MRTS road, Right Lloyds Road - Kamarajar Salai.
MTC Buses coming from Mylapore and towards Parry’s will be diverted at Royapettah, Music Academy, TTK Road Indian Bank Jn, Royapettah high Road, GRH Point, Anna Salai to reach their destination.
MTC Buses coming from Cathedral Road toward Light House will be diverted at VM Street, Luz Junction, Luz Church Road, D’ Silva Road, Bhaktavachalam Road, Dr Ranga Road, Bheemanna Garden Jn, Left CP Ramasamy Road, Srinivasan Street, and RK Mutt Road to reach their destination. All commercial vehicles from Napier Bridge to Light House will be restricted on Kamarajar Salai.