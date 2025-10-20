Two years on, TN salt pan workers’ welfare board remains only on paper

THOOTHUKUDI: With a 2023 direction for the constitution of the Tamil Nadu Salt Pan Workers’ Welfare Board yet to be complied with, the labour department has for yet another year commenced distribution of the monsoon relief for salt pan workers through the state manual workers welfare board.

Complaining that several of the 12,748 beneficiary families identified in Thoothukudi alone would miss out on the annual financial assistance due to the absence of a dedicated board, worker unions demand its immediate constitution so that salt pan workers across the state receive “all benefits due” to them. In 2022, the state government launched the monsoon relief assistance scheme providing a sum of Rs 5,000 each to 16,562 families working in salt pans across the state.

During the northeast monsoon season from October to December, production at salt pans across the state would be halted due to the rains, leaving the workers with no job. While the state government released Rs 6.37 crore towards the disbursement of the relief this year and the same is being credited to the bank accounts of the salt pan workers in Thoothukudi since Friday, a 2023 GO for the constitution of the TN Salt Pan Workers’ Welfare Board has seen little progress. Official sources said that while a committee to form the welfare board was formed comprising representatives from various associations, the panel is yet to convene a meeting to discuss its constitution.