Water level in Mullaiperiyar dam rises to 139 ft, flood alert issued

THENI: Following widespread rains, the water level at Mullaiperiyar dam has risen to 139.35 feet against its full capacity of 142 feet. As a result, the Public Works Department (PWD) has increased the discharge to 9,403 cusecs towards Idukki district in Kerala, while 1,400 cusecs of water were released to Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

PWD officials issued the first flood warning for Mullaiperiyar dam on Saturday. Several check dams near the dam were washed away due to rain. Thekkadi area received 26.4 mm of rainfall as of 6 am on Sunday. The current storage level of the Mullaiperiyar dam stands at 6,962 million cubic feet. The inflow into the dam is 11,892 cusecs. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and have advised downstream areas to remain alert as inflow and discharge levels will fluctuate with the continuing rainfall.

According to a press release from the Tamil Nadu PWD, “All 13 surplus shutters of the Mullaiperiyar dam will be raised from 1 metre to 1.50 metres by 9 am on Monday. The present discharge towards Idukki district, Kerala, is 9,403 cusecs, with a targeted discharge of 10,178 cusecs.”