Woman riding pillion dies after bus rams into bike at Arumbakkam; driver held

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old woman, riding pillion on a bike with her family, died on Saturday night at Arumbakkam, when the vehicle was hit by a private bus. The family had finished shopping for Deepavali and were returning home when the accident occurred, the police said.

According to the Anna Nagar Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police, the woman S Dhivya, was thrown under the rear wheel of the bus and was killed on the spot. Her husband Sivachandran, a software engineer with a private company, and their two children, aged eight and two-and-a-half, sustained injuries and were admitted to GH for treatment.

The police said that the collision occurred around 8.30 pm along the 100 feet road. The bus driver Nagarajan (51) of Palavakkam has been arrested. Dhivya’s body was sent for postmortem to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital. In another accident on Saturday morning, a 50-year-old man, Chanakyan of Tambaram, died on the spot at Koyambedu, after his bike was hit from behind by a TNSTC government bus driven by Jeganathan. Chanakyan, who was a flower decorator, sustained severe abdominal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Koyambedu tiw registered a case against the bus driver, who was arrested.