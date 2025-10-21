Puducherry records eight fire incidents, Rs 8.71 lakh property damage during Diwali

PUDUCHERRY: Fire accidents reported across Puducherry Union Territory during Deepavali celebrations caused property damage estimated at Rs 8.71 lakh, according to official sources from the Fire and Rescue Services.

Timely intervention by fire service personnel helped save properties worth Rs 37.44 lakh, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, A Suresh, told TNIE.

Eight fire incidents were reported across the Union Territory - seven in Puducherry region and one in Yanam. No fire-related incidents were reported from Karaikal and Mahe regions, according to Fire service department.

The major fire incident occurred on October 20 at around 9 pm at a car accessories shop on 100 Feet Road in Natesan Nagar. The fire, suspected to have been caused by a short circuit, engulfed the commercial establishment valued at Rs 20 lakh.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze and prevent major destruction, but property worth Rs 8 lakh was damaged, while Rs 12 lakh worth of assets were saved,

In another incident, a residential building at Moolakulam suffered damages of Rs 50,000 due to suspected excessive heat from a chimney in the two-storey structure. Fire service personnel prevented further loss and saved property valued at Rs 24.50 lakh.

Three thatched huts were damaged in separate fire incidents suspected to have been caused by stray crackers at Jayamoorthy Nagar Extension, Vazhudavur Road near Rani Hospital, and Yanam.

Another minor fire incident was reported at Nehru Street, where a street vendor’s goods were partially damaged. In Amizhthini street , Velrampet, a temporary shed set up to store building materials at an under-construction house caught fire when children in the area burst crackers nearby on Monday afternoon.