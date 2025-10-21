Puducherry sees slight Diwali air quality improvement; 45 cracker violation cases reported

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry recorded a marginal improvement in air quality this Diwali compared to the previous year, but saw a huge depletion of the ozone layer, according to data from the Puducherry Pollution Control Committee (PPCC).

The city registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 300 on Diwali day, falling under the ‘poor’ category. However, this marks an improvement over last year’s AQI of 367, which was categorized as ‘very poor’.

At the same time, pollution levels rose sharply compared to pre-Diwali readings. The AQI climbed from 50 before Diwali to 300 on the festival day. During the permitted one-hour window for bursting crackers between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., PM10 levels spiked to 1,032 µg/m³ and PM2.5 to 1,026 µg/m³. Officials noted that particulate matter levels were three times higher than normal.

Thereafter, PM10 registered 133 µg/m³ from a pre-Diwali level of 44, while PM2.5 increased to 120 µg/m³ from 30 µg/m³ on normal days. Ozone levels depleted significantly from 44.8 to 7.6 µg/m³.

Noise pollution levels were also high, with a maximum of 118 decibels recorded and an average of 85 decibels on Diwali.

With rains lashing Puducherry, the intermittent rainfall is helping the city neutralise pollutants.