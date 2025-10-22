16 reservoirs in Tamil Nadu on red alert as storage nears full capacity

CHENNAI: Though the northeast monsoon has only just begun, albeit with heavy rainfall across many places, major reservoirs in the state are already brimming with water. As many as 16 have been placed under the “red alert” category, with storage levels hovering between 95% and 100% of their full capacity. Officials attribute the high storage to unseasonal rainfall prior to the onset of the monsoon and the state receiving nearly double the expected share of Cauvery water from Karnataka following heavy rainfall there.

According to data from the Water Resources Department (WRD) accessed by TNIE, the combined storage in 90 reservoirs stood at 196.202 tmcft as of Tuesday — 87.46% of the total capacity of 224.343 tmcft. The Stanley Reservoir in Mettur, Tamil Nadu’s largest, has already reached full capacity. The overall storage is significantly higher than the same period last year, when the reservoirs held 143.804 tmcft - just 64.11% of total capacity.

“Steady rainfall over the past few days has increased inflows into major reservoirs. Sixteen, including Mettur, TN Sholayar, and Aliyar, are under red alert as their storage has crossed 95% of the capacity. Three others are on orange alert, with levels between 90% and 95%,” a senior WRD official told TNIE.