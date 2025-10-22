20 homes, 15 hectares of crops damaged in TN's Tenkasi

TENKASI: On the onset of rain, around 20 houses and 15 hectares of crops have been damaged in Tenkasi, said Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran here on Tuesday.
Addressing the district officials at the temporary collectorate building after reviewing the monsoon preparedness and inspecting the rain-affected areas, Ramachandran said that due low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain has been reported across the state since October 16. "Usually Tamil Nadu records around 16.60 cm of rainfall in October, but this year it has already received 23.75 cm, which is significantly higher," he added.
He further said, "So far, 14 huts and six tiled houses have been damaged and compensations were distributed to the affected families. Around 5.67 hectares of crops under the horticulture department, and 9.06 hectares under the agriculture department, were damaged, and further enumeration of losses is underway."
Speaking about the status of water storage, he said that preparatory measures are being taken at all five major dams in the district. The Adavinainar dam, which has a full capacity of 132 feet, currently stands at 120.50 feet, and water will be released once it reaches its maximum level. He also said that around 40 relief camps have been set up.
He also directed officials to ensure that there is an uninterrupted power supply and to prevent loss of lives.
District collector A K Kamal Kishore, Tenkasi MP Rani Srikumar, and Superintendent of Police S Aravind accompanied Ramachandran during the inspection.
CM's tour postponed
Earlier, speaking to the media, Ramachandran said that Chief Minister M K Stalin's plan to tour Tenkasi district on October 25 and 26 has been postponed until the rain stops.