20 homes, 15 hectares of crops damaged in TN's Tenkasi

TENKASI: On the onset of rain, around 20 houses and 15 hectares of crops have been damaged in Tenkasi, said Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran here on Tuesday.

Addressing the district officials at the temporary collectorate building after reviewing the monsoon preparedness and inspecting the rain-affected areas, Ramachandran said that due low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, heavy rain has been reported across the state since October 16. "Usually Tamil Nadu records around 16.60 cm of rainfall in October, but this year it has already received 23.75 cm, which is significantly higher," he added.

He further said, "So far, 14 huts and six tiled houses have been damaged and compensations were distributed to the affected families. Around 5.67 hectares of crops under the horticulture department, and 9.06 hectares under the agriculture department, were damaged, and further enumeration of losses is underway."