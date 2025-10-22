AIADMK leader urges Vijay to join alliance, cites Pawan Kalyan’s rise as example

MADURAI: Citing the rise of actor Pawan Kalyan, who allied with BJP and TDP and became deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, senior AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar on Tuesday said TVK leader Vijay joining hands with the AIADMK alliance would be the right decision to defeat DMK.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayakumar said, “For TVK leader Vijay, who started a party with the sole aim to defeat DMK, this is the right time to get into action. Vijay must gauge the mood of his cadres and take a correct decision. To implement the decision of TVK cadres, he should think about joining the AIADMK alliance. If DMK comes back to power, even god cannot save TVK.”

“Actor Pawan Kalyan took the right decision and he is now deputy chief minister. Even in Tamil Nadu, when Vaiko moved away from DMK, he had mass youth support. But he lost momentum and took a wrong decision,” he stated.