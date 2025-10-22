Air pollution spikes on Deepavali day in Tiruchy; noise level declines marginally

TIRUCHY: Air pollution levels in Tiruchy surged during Deepavali celebrations, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching around 130 at monitoring stations in Tennur and Woraiyur on Monday- nearly double the normal range of 50-70 and slightly higher than last year's 121, according to the data from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB). While air pollution saw a noticeable rise, officials reported a marginal decline in noise levels, averaging around 83 decibels this year compared to 85 dB in 2024.

According to TNPCB data, Tiruchy's air quality has consistently remained in the 'moderate pollution' category during Deepavali over the past four years, with AQI readings of 120 in 2022, 117 in 2023, 121 in 2024, and 130 in 2025. However, noise pollution levels have shown a gradual decline, from 87.4 dB in 2022 to 83 dB this year, against the normal range of 60-70 d. Among city localities, Thillai Nagar and Tennur recorded the highest noise levels, peaking at around 130 decibels during late-night cracker bursting. "By night, the air was so hazy outside that visibility dropped sharply. Even green crackers, which were promoted as eco-friendly alternatives, made little difference," said N Saravana Prabhu, a resident of Thillai Nagar.