Applications invited under TN’s Breadwinner Scheme

CHENNAI: The school education department has allocated Rs 11.17 crore for the Breadwinner Scheme, under which financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 is provided to students whose earning parent has either passed away or become disabled in an accident. The department has asked Chief Educational Officers in all districts to identify eligible students and forward applications so that the funds are fully utilised.

Introduced in 2005, the scheme is being implemented in both government and aided schools for students of all classes. Under it, Rs 75,000 is deposited in the bank account of a student who has lost a parent, and Rs 50,000 for those whose parent has become disabled due to an accident.

The interest and the matured amount can be used to meet the student’s educational and maintenance expenses. “The scheme was introduced in 2005 to reduce dropouts, as students become potential dropouts when an earning parent passes away. The amount for loss of a parent was increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000 in 2014. Both amounts should be revised as it has been more than 10 years since the last hike,” said a headmaster of a government school in Sivagangai.

So far, the department has spent Rs 5.94 crore under the scheme, benefiting 810 students.