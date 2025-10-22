Buildings ready six months ago but eight urban sub health centres yet to open in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Despite the completion of construction over six months ago, eight urban sub-health centres of the total 10 announced for the city in the financial year 2023-24 under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) are yet to be thrown open to the public.

Residents urge the authorities to expedite their inauguration and ensure the commencement of operations soon after. Some of the centres’ windows have been damaged due to the delay in opening, and the areas around the centres are full of weeds and shrubs, raising concerns about upkeep.

In FY24, the sub health centres aiming to reduce the workload of urban health nurses (UHNs) and provide better healthcare access for residents were announced at Melur in Srirangam, at Ammakulam, Malaikovil, Kattur, Thiruvalarsolai, K Sathanur, Pandamangalam, Kaliyamman Kovil, Khajamalai and at Ponneripuram at a cost of Rs 30 lakh each.

Each sub health centre with an urban health nurse is designed to cater to a population of around 10,000 at least two days a week and is equipped to treat ailments such as fever, headache, cold and cough. Additionally, services like antenatal check-ups, immunisation, distribution of sanitation napkins for teenagers, vaccination drive and basic health counselling will also be offered. While two centres are nearing completion, the remaining were completed over six months ago, officials said.