Buildings ready six months ago but eight urban sub health centres yet to open in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Despite the completion of construction over six months ago, eight urban sub-health centres of the total 10 announced for the city in the financial year 2023-24 under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) are yet to be thrown open to the public.
Residents urge the authorities to expedite their inauguration and ensure the commencement of operations soon after. Some of the centres’ windows have been damaged due to the delay in opening, and the areas around the centres are full of weeds and shrubs, raising concerns about upkeep.
In FY24, the sub health centres aiming to reduce the workload of urban health nurses (UHNs) and provide better healthcare access for residents were announced at Melur in Srirangam, at Ammakulam, Malaikovil, Kattur, Thiruvalarsolai, K Sathanur, Pandamangalam, Kaliyamman Kovil, Khajamalai and at Ponneripuram at a cost of Rs 30 lakh each.
Each sub health centre with an urban health nurse is designed to cater to a population of around 10,000 at least two days a week and is equipped to treat ailments such as fever, headache, cold and cough. Additionally, services like antenatal check-ups, immunisation, distribution of sanitation napkins for teenagers, vaccination drive and basic health counselling will also be offered. While two centres are nearing completion, the remaining were completed over six months ago, officials said.
Ward 1 councillor K Lakshmi Devi said, "The centre in our area (Melur) was completed more than six months ago but it has not opened yet. If it becomes operational soon, it would be helpful, especially for pregnant mothers and the public during rainy season. The nearest UPHC (urban primary health centre) is in Srirangam, about 7 km away, which makes it hard for pregnant women and others to travel. Having a nearby centre will ensure timely care for minor ailments and routine check-ups. The residents are eagerly waiting for it (urban sub health centre) to open."
Mentioning it difficult to travel the long distance to the UPHC in the locality, particularly during emergencies and inclement weather, R Meena of Melur said, "Having a sub health centre nearby would mean quick access to treatment for my children and others."
An urban health nurse said, "If the centres open, it will help us connect with residents at a fixed location. Currently, we are meeting people at anganwadi centres or visiting their home. The sub health centre can also be used to conduct fever camps and other health awareness programmes. The sub centres will allow us to maintain proper health records, ensure regular follow-ups, provide counselling, and offer better care for pregnant mothers, children and elderly patients in the area."
When contacted, a health official from the Tiruchy corporation told TNIE, "Some works, including water supply and electricity connections, are still pending at these centres. We will complete them soon, get an inaugural date from the state government and open the centres shortly."