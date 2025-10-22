Continuous rain batters Puducherry; over 200 acres of paddy damaged as farmlands flooded

PUDUCHERRY: Continuous rainfall triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has disrupted normal life in Puducherry and caused widespread damage to agricultural lands in rural pockets of the union territory.

Rural Puducherry has been hit harder by rain-related damage, especially agricultural regions. In the Bahour block, referred to as the rice bowl of Puducherry, rainwater entered farmlands due to the lack of effective drainage channels. Local farmers alleged that the construction of the Villupuram–Nagapattinam bypass road has obstructed natural water flow. The bypass, which runs through agriculture-heavy areas such as Mangalam, Sembiapalayam, Selliamedu and Soriyankuppam, has allegedly blocked traditional water outlets, causing fields to flood annually during the monsoon.

On Tuesday, over 200 acres of cultivated paddy fields in Karikalambakkam got submerged after an hour-long spell of heavy rain, claimed farmers. “We are losing our crops every year because there is no proper drainage. The government has failed us repeatedly,” said Kuppusamy, a farmer.

Further, farmers urged the public works and agriculture separtments to immediately inspect the affected areas and build large drainage channels to prevent future losses. They also demanded action against officials who they claimed have been negligent in addressing long-pending grievances.

With the northeast monsoon yet to gather full strength, farmers fear further damage if preventive measures are not implemented urgently. Although desilting and repair works on major drains were undertaken in the past year following severe flooding in November 2024, some low-lying areas continue to remain vulnerable.