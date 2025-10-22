Deepavali night accidents push Tiruchy’s 108 ambulance calls to double daily average

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy's 108 ambulance service witnessed a sharp surge in emergency calls, receiving 293 calls within 24 hours- nearly double the district's daily average of 172 on Monday. According to official data, vehicular trauma cases dominated with 113 incidents, many linked to drunk driving and late-night collisions following Deepavali celebrations.
In contrast, fire and burn injuries dropped to just 10 cases, marking a significant fall from the 20+ incidents recorded in the previous years. Reflecting a similar statewide trend, Tamil Nadu handled 7,463 calls during Deepavali, compared to 5,051 on normal days. The data included 2,578 vehicular trauma cases, 391 assault cases, and 657 burn injuries reported across the state. Health officials said that most accident victims were two-wheeler riders, injured on congested roads after the festivities, particularly from Srirangam, Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, and several rural pockets.
The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and other government hospitals reported a steady influx of trauma cases throughout the night. "While burn injuries were fewer this year, vehicular trauma cases nearly doubled, and alcohol-influenced assaults were the cases mostly treated here," said an official from MGMGH.
Apart from vehicular accidents, other emergencies remained moderate, with the district recording 25 non-vehicular trauma cases and 37 assault cases, many of which stemmed from alcohol-related quarrels. The 108 service also responded to 13 respiratory distress calls, six unconsciousness cases, and nine accidental poisonings, several suspected to be due to excessive alcohol consumption.
The Tiruchy Health Department said all government hospitals and primary health centres operated on round-the-clock emergency duty, with over 45 ambulances deployed in hot spots to manage the surge in emergencies.
Type of Case Tiruchy Tamil Nadu
Vehicular Trauma 113 2,578
Fire & Burn Injuries 10 657
Assaults 37 391