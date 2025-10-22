Deepavali night accidents push Tiruchy’s 108 ambulance calls to double daily average

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) and other government hospitals reported a steady influx of trauma cases throughout the night. "While burn injuries were fewer this year, vehicular trauma cases nearly doubled, and alcohol-influenced assaults were the cases mostly treated here," said an official from MGMGH.

Apart from vehicular accidents, other emergencies remained moderate, with the district recording 25 non-vehicular trauma cases and 37 assault cases, many of which stemmed from alcohol-related quarrels. The 108 service also responded to 13 respiratory distress calls, six unconsciousness cases, and nine accidental poisonings, several suspected to be due to excessive alcohol consumption.

The Tiruchy Health Department said all government hospitals and primary health centres operated on round-the-clock emergency duty, with over 45 ambulances deployed in hot spots to manage the surge in emergencies.

Type of Case Tiruchy Tamil Nadu

Vehicular Trauma 113 2,578

Fire & Burn Injuries 10 657

Assaults 37 391