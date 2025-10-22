DVAC registers fresh case over highway tender irregularities during AIADMK rule

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) has registered a fresh case over alleged irregularities in highway tenders awarded during the 2016-2021 AIADMK regime, targeting corruption in projects sanctioned by then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s highways and minor ports portfolio.

The case, filed last week, names retired executive engineer S Jagadeesan and several contractors, including KCP Engineers, a firm alleged to be close to AIADMK MLA and former minister SP Velumani. Both KCP Engineers and Velumani are already under the DVAC lens for alleged corruption in Chennai and Coimbatore corporations. The other contractors named in the FIR are RR Infra, JSV Infra, and SPK and Co.

According to the FIR registered by the DVAC’s Special Investigation Cell on October 17, the case involves substandard work in road and bridge projects in Thanjavur, Sivagangai, and Coimbatore, causing an estimated loss of around Rs 20 crore to the exchequer. Jagadeesan is accused of attesting fake work experience documents that helped JSV Infra win a tender fraudulently.

Interestingly, the DVAC did not name as accused even a single official from the state highways department though the corruption pertains to works sanctioned by them. This is because the department refused to give sanction under section 17(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act through a letter on June 6, 2025. Two of the tenders under investigation were awarded 10 days before the Model Code of Conduct for the 2021 Assembly elections came into force.

The agency began a detailed enquiry in 2022 regarding performance based management contracts covering road improvements, strengthening and maintenance programme in Thanjavur and Sivagangai divisions of the state highways wing.