Ex-staff flags graft in mining department, Madras HC orders DVAC probe

MADURAI: Finding various irregularities in the department of geology and mining in Dindigul, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to conduct an investigation by a DSP-rank officer, and complete it in six months.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction recently while hearing a petition filed by T Dinesh Kumar who sought police protection alleging life threat from a former assistant geologist of the department and a quarry operator.

Dinesh Kumar stated that he worked in the department on consolidated pay from 2018 to 2020 and was later unofficially engaged by the officials at a consolidated salary of Rs 10,000 per month. The officials used him to collect bribe from quarry operators, he added.

Further, Kumar alleged that an official, assistant geologist Mariammal, who also worked as an assistant director (in-charge) in Dindigul between 2022 and 2023, forged challans and forwarded them to his WhatsApp, which he delivered to quarry owners who would in turn pay him money both in cash and online. He would hand over the money to Mariammal, and she would paid him Rs 500 -Rs 1,000, he added.