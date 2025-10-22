Heavy rain damages vast stretches of paddy fields across Cauvery delta in Tamil Nadu

NAGAPATTINAM/CUDDALORE/THANJAVUR: Continuous rain in the last few days has left vast stretches of paddy fields submerged across Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Thanjavur districts, damaging both ready-to-harvest kuruvai crops and recently transplanted Samba seedlings. In Nagapattinam, around 2,400 hectares of mature kuruvai and 2,500 hectares of samba crops remain under water, according to official sources in the agriculture department. “Nearly 30% to 40% of the submerged crops could be severely affected,” the official said.

Of the total 30,217 hectares under kuruvai cultivation in the district, harvesting was completed in about 14,780 hectares. Paddy in the remaining areas, mostly in low-lying tracts, has now been flooded. The district administration told the TNIE that a detailed assessment of the crop loss would begin on Wednesday.

In Cuddalore, incessant rainfall in and around Chidambaram has left about 1,000 acres of paddy fields waterlogged. Transplanted crops in C Sathamangalam, Sakthivilagam, Velliyakudi, Bharathur, and Ponnankoil are beginning to rot due to stagnant water.

In Thanjavur, heavy overnight rain caused flooding in several low-lying areas, submerging fields in Velangudi near Budalur, Nallavanniyankudikadu, and Alakudi, affecting ready-to-harvest crops. Ayyampettai recorded the highest rainfall of 80 mm during the 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning. In many direct procurement centres (DPCs) the paddy covered with tarpaulin sheets were also affected.

According to officials, out of 79,000 hectares of Kuruvai cultivated in Thanjavur, harvesting has been completed in about 72,000 hectares. Of the remaining, about 580 hectares have been affected by waterlogging. Similarly, of the 45,000 hectares of Samba transplanted so far, nearly 100 hectares is under water. Thanjavur Collector B Priyanka Pankajam on Tuesday inspected the affected fields in Alakudi to assess the damage.