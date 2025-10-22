IIT-M to host GATES India ICT Channel Summit

CHENNAI: IIT Madras Global has partnered with GATES to host the 'GATES India ICT Channel Summit 2025' from November 5 to November 7 at the IIT Madras Research Park. The summit will bring together over 250 ICT (Information and Communication Technology) channel leaders, technology innovators, policymakers and startups to explore India's transition from a technology adopter to a global innovation architect, said a statement issued by IIT-Madras.

Supported by IITM Research Park and IITM Incubation Cell, the summit will feature strategic dialogues, curated business matchmaking, product showcases and workshops aimed at advancing India's position in the global tech ecosystem.

The flagship session, "India Inc at full throttle: From innovation to global impact," scheduled for November 6, will unite IIT-Madras, Zoho Corporation and Redington Group, a collaboration of academia, enterprise and homegrown innovators.

Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, CEO of IIT Madras Global, said the summit exemplifies how research, entrepreneurship, and industry can collaborate to drive global impact. Ashish Kapahi, executive director of GATES, emphasised that the event marks a milestone in India's innovation journey, bridging technology creators with the ICT channel community.

The summit's agenda will include AI-led go-to-market discussions, women leadership in ICT, skill-building sessions, and start-up showcases.