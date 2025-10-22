Incessant rain inundates low-lying areas, disrupts life in TN's Pearl City

THOOTHUKUDI: Though not intense, the light rainfall across the district on Tuesday was continuous, with sporadic rain in isolated areas, dampening the daily routine of the residents. Country boat and mechanised vessel fishermen stayed on the shore on Tuesday, marking a week since they last ventured into the sea.
As of 6.30 am on Tuesday, the district witnessed an average rainfall of 4.45 mm. However, light rain had been incessant since the previous night, eventually leading to inundation in the low-lying areas of Thoothukudi corporation. Schools and colleges remained closed, and the day-to-day lives of residents were severely affected due to the incessant rain.
Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, alongside commissioner, inspected the water level in SV tank, Madankulam, Sankaraperi tank, and Pandarapatti tank in the corporation. He also inspected the Aathibarasakthi Nagar, which was inundated, and directed civic officials to open the manholes for the underground drainage (UGD). He said the water would flow into the stormwater drains and UGD pipes, and assured that the inflow from Ottapidaram has been diverted into the stormwater drains.
The approach road to the recently built Eral bridge across Thamirabarani river was damaged in the rain on Tuesday. As a result, the bridge was closed for traffic for a few hours, said an official. The approach road was re-laid after it got washed away during the December 2023 floods.
Meanwhile, at the collectorate, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan chaired a review meeting on preparedness for the northeast monsoon in the presence of Collector K Elambahavath, SP Albert John, Thoothukudi Corporation Commissioner S Priyanka, and officials from other stakeholder departments.
Later, she told the media that the officials have been instructed to be on duty during heavy rain and be prepared to face emergencies, in case of extreme rainfall. The public works department and water resources department officials have been asked to be prepared with sandbags to fix breaches at waterbodies, she said.