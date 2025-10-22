Incessant rain inundates low-lying areas, disrupts life in TN's Pearl City

THOOTHUKUDI: Though not intense, the light rainfall across the district on Tuesday was continuous, with sporadic rain in isolated areas, dampening the daily routine of the residents. Country boat and mechanised vessel fishermen stayed on the shore on Tuesday, marking a week since they last ventured into the sea.

As of 6.30 am on Tuesday, the district witnessed an average rainfall of 4.45 mm. However, light rain had been incessant since the previous night, eventually leading to inundation in the low-lying areas of Thoothukudi corporation. Schools and colleges remained closed, and the day-to-day lives of residents were severely affected due to the incessant rain.

Thoothukudi Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, alongside commissioner, inspected the water level in SV tank, Madankulam, Sankaraperi tank, and Pandarapatti tank in the corporation. He also inspected the Aathibarasakthi Nagar, which was inundated, and directed civic officials to open the manholes for the underground drainage (UGD). He said the water would flow into the stormwater drains and UGD pipes, and assured that the inflow from Ottapidaram has been diverted into the stormwater drains.