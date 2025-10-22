Liquor sales soar to Rs 789 crore during Deepavali in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Heavy rain across many Tamil Nadu did not dampen the annual spike in liquor sales during Deepavali celebrations, data sourced from Tasmac show. According to the official data, Tasmac sold liquor worth Rs 789.85 crore in the three days from Saturday till Monday, the day of Deepavali.

Although a comparable figure for the previous year is not available, the revenue seems to have increased this year as Tasmac recorded a sale of Rs 438 crore last year over two days during Deepavali, official sources said.

Among Tasmac’s administrative regions, Madurai topped the list with a collection of Rs 170.64 crore, followed by Chennai with Rs 158.25 crore, Tiruchy Rs 157.31 crore, Salem Rs 153.34 crore, and Coimbatore Rs 150.31 crore. “Despite heavy rain affecting normal life in several districts, the sales remained high, especially during the weekend. Many shops recorded brisk sales in the evenings after the rain subsided,” a senior official told TNIE.

The revenue performance was attributed to increased demand during the festive season and the long weekend that coincided with the onset of the monsoon, he added. Tasmac officials said adequate stocks were maintained in all outlets and safety precautions were given to staff in rain-hit areas.