Madurai HC cautions TN police on summons during preliminary inquiry

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has cautioned Tamil Nadu police against issuing summons during preliminary inquiry, stating it may lead to holding of kangaroo courts.

Justice B Pugalendhi made the observation recently while hearing a petition filed by R Somasundaram who sought a direction for preliminary inquiry into his complaint that a person with whom he had mortgaged his property refused to return the documents despite repayment of money.

During the course of the hearing, the judge expressed concern about the scope of 'preliminary inquiry' and the procedure followed by police in this regard.

Responding to his query, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, High Court Cases Monitoring Cell, explained that whenever a preliminary inquiry is proposed under Section 173(3) BNSS, a CSR would be issued recording that the petition is under inquiry.

Summons or notice, if at all issued, must be traceable only to Section 173(3) BNSS (which allows police to conduct a preliminary inquiry for certain offenses before registering FIR) and not to Sections 179 (which grants police the power to summon witnesses for questioning) or 35(3) (law that governs police notices for individuals suspected of a cognizable offense) BNSS, he added.