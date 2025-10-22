Relentless rains throws life out of gear for 19 hill villages in TN's Erode district

ERODE/SALEM: Normal life came to a grinding halt in Erode district as incessant downpours led to flooding of streams in Kadambur and Gundri hills, disrupting transportation to various hill villages. Tribals and social activists claimed that transportation to 19 hill villages has been disrupted, and urged the district administration to take immediate action. Mettur and Lower Bhavani dams are also overflowing, and excess water is being released.

Erode district has been receiving heavy rains for a few days, with an average of 315.50 mm till Tuesday morning.

K Ramasamy, district treasurer of Tamil Nadu Tribal People's Association, said, "The road from Kadambur to Gundri has been disconnected as footbridges were damaged at Mamarathu Pallam and Matheswaran Kovil Pallam after streams were flooded. Transport to 19 hamlets including Periya Gundri, Chinna Gundri, Indira Nagar, Nallur, Puliya Mara Thotti and Naicken Thotti has been disrupted. A TNSTC bus that went to Gundri is stuck, unable to return to Kadambur."

"Bridges, not footbridges, should be built on main roads over wild streams. Quality roads should be provided for the hamlets. This will provide a solution to the issues that arise during the rainy season. The district administration should take alternative measures on a war footing," he added.