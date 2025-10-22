Relentless rains throws life out of gear for 19 hill villages in TN's Erode district

ERODE/SALEM: Normal life came to a grinding halt in Erode district as incessant downpours led to flooding of streams in Kadambur and Gundri hills, disrupting transportation to various hill villages. Tribals and social activists claimed that transportation to 19 hill villages has been disrupted, and urged the district administration to take immediate action. Mettur and Lower Bhavani dams are also overflowing, and excess water is being released.
Erode district has been receiving heavy rains for a few days, with an average of 315.50 mm till Tuesday morning.
K Ramasamy, district treasurer of Tamil Nadu Tribal People's Association, said, "The road from Kadambur to Gundri has been disconnected as footbridges were damaged at Mamarathu Pallam and Matheswaran Kovil Pallam after streams were flooded. Transport to 19 hamlets including Periya Gundri, Chinna Gundri, Indira Nagar, Nallur, Puliya Mara Thotti and Naicken Thotti has been disrupted. A TNSTC bus that went to Gundri is stuck, unable to return to Kadambur."
"Bridges, not footbridges, should be built on main roads over wild streams. Quality roads should be provided for the hamlets. This will provide a solution to the issues that arise during the rainy season. The district administration should take alternative measures on a war footing," he added.
S John, district secretary of the association, said, "Wild streams under the main road to Vilankombai and Kambanur villages, near Kunderipallam Dam, were flooded. A wild stream crosses the road to Vilankombai at four locations. Footbridges were built at these four locations in 2010, but they were damaged within a few years. This continues to disrupt traffic during the rains. Bridges should be built to replace these footbridges."
SC Natraj, a social activist, said, "Around 40 tribal families live in Vilankombai and 20 tribal families in Kambanur. Frequent flash floods affect the villagers and about 40 schoolchildren. The district administration and the forest department should find a permanent solution."
Similarly, footbridges were damaged in a few villages in Gobichettipalayam and Sathyamangalam.
Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy, who visited certain locations, told the TNIE, "Transport to hill villages has been disrupted as footbridges have been damaged in some places. Officials have been ordered to repair them immediately as a temporary measure. Officials have also been instructed to take appropriate steps to build bridges where necessary as a permanent solution."
Officials from the district administration said, "The minister and district collector inspected certain areas on Tuesday, and appropriate steps will be taken."
Mettur Dam in Salem district reached its full reservoir level for the seventh time this year on Monday. 30,000 cusecs of surplus water was released from the dam on Monday.
On Tuesday, the release of surplus water level was increased to 35,500 cusecs.
"After 1997, Mettur Dam has reached its full capacity seven times in one year," a WRD official said.
Relentless rain in Nilgiris district and catchment areas increased the inflow at Lower Bhavani Dam. Around 4 am on Tuesday, water level at the dam reached 102 feet and 8,500 cusecs of surplus water was released from the dam. Additionally, 1,000 cusecs was released for LBP irrigation.
"As per the dam’s norms, water should be maintained only till 102 feet, against the full level of 105 feet, in October. This is the reason surplus water is being released. A flood warning has also been issued," WRD officials said.
The Kunderipallam Dam near Gobichettipalayam also reached its full capacity of 108 mcft on Monday and excess water is being released.