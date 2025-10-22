Revoke GO, let additional Chief Secretary head grievances meet, say PwD associations to TN government

MADURAI: Associations of disabled people have expressed concern over the recent decision of the Tamil Nadu government empowering the commissioner of differently abled persons to convene the state-level quarterly grievances day meeting, and said the GO should be revoked and the existing system of the additional chief Secretary presiding over the meeting should be continued.

According to sources, the revenue and disaster management department recently carried out an amendment to GO 569 that allowed the State Commissioner for the Welfare of the Differently-Abled to conduct the quarterly review meetings at the state level.

Speaking to the TNIE, the all-India executive president of National Policy for Rare Diseases(NPRD) , S Namburajan, said, "What is the need to make an amendment in the GO, when the meeting has not been convened for more than one year now. The amendment will not bring any prosperity to the differently-abled."

B Jansirani, general secretary of the Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), said that only when a senior officer in the rank of additional chief secretary convenes the meeting will higher officials from various departments attend. "During these meetings, we raise issues related to multiple departments, including education, monthly assistance, housing pattas, and loans," she said.

Speaking to the TNIE, P Amutha, additional chief secretary to the revenue and disaster management department, said, "So far, I have not received any representation from the representatives of the differently-abled. If they submit their representation in person, I will consider it."