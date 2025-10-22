Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi records Rs 6,000 crore in firecracker sales

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Sivakasi’s famed fireworks industry recorded sales worth around Rs 6,000 crore this Deepavali — nearly matching last year’s figures — but manufacturers are optimistic that turnover will rise in the coming years following the lifting of the blanket ban on crackers in the Delhi-NCR region.

Speaking to the TNIE, T Kannan, general secretary of the Indian Fireworks Manufacturers Association, said the withdrawal of the ban has started to show results. “We had sent at least 14%-15% of our crackers to Delhi, intended for sale in states such as Gujarat during Deepavali and for other festive occasions like weddings.”

“Production will resume once the rain subsides to meet demand in northern states,” he stated. Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association president Ganesan Panjurajan said fancy crackers saw strong demand across the country this season. He also said that the harmful chemicals detected in the AQI readings were due to the illegal Chinese crackers.

Manufacturers, however, cited weather disruptions and temporary suspension of some factory licences for a minor dip in production this year. Prices remained stable compared to the previous season, they said. According to N Elangovan, secretary of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Fireworks Traders, around 15,000 retail outlets were licensed to sell crackers in the state this year. “Nearly 90% of stocks were sold out, though sales dipped slightly in areas such as Chennai, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai due to rain,” he said, adding that detailed data on top-performing districts and online sales would be available next month.