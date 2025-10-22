Tenkasi woman kills self after ‘friend’ uploads private videos online; three held

TENKASI: A 26-year-old woman of Maruthamputhur village in Tenkasi district died by suicide on Tuesday after a ‘social media friend’ used her purported personal videos and photos to blackmail and sexually abuse her. A few other locals who got access to the videos also started harassing her, forcing the victim to end her life, police said. The videos, which were deleted earlier by the police, reemerged online a few days ago, causing emotional distress to the woman.

In a suicide note recovered from her room, the woman had named Sakthivel (the main accused), Murugesan, Muthuraj, her father-in-law, and Sakthivel’s wife for pushing her to take the extreme step, sources said.

The victim was married to a man seven years ago. The couple had no children. The two had frequent quarrels and the woman started living at her grandparents’ home located in the same village, sources said.

As per the initial investigation of the Alangulam police, the victim got acquainted with Sakthivel (35) from Kurumbalaperi village near Pavoorchatram through Instagram. The man, after befriending her, recorded her private photos and videos, and used them later to blackmail her for sexual favours and extracted Rs 3 lakh from her by threatening to release them online. The victim informed her parents, who lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Alangulam a few days ago. The police held inquiry and made the accused delete the videos and photos from his device at that time, sources said.