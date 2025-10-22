Water level in Kumari dams up; Pechiparai nears capacity

KANNIYAKUMARI: Incessant rainfall in the catchment areas has increased the water level in Perunchani and other reservoirs in the district. Collector R Alagumeena, in a press note on Tuesday, said the district administration has been monitoring the water level in Pechiparai dam, which increased to 41.71 ft against its 48-ft capacity, and that surplus water was not released. The water level of Mukkadal dam -- the drinking water source of Nagercoil Municipal Corporation -- crossed 20 ft against its storage capacity of 25 ft.

An overnight downpour resulted in a heavy inflow to Thiruparappu Falls on Tuesday morning, following which bathing was banned. For the 24 hours till 8 am on Tuesday, 11 areas in the district received moderate rainfall. Chittar recorded the highest rainfall of 55.4 mm, followed by Thirparappu (48.6 mm), Perunchani (47.6 mm), Sivalogam-Chittar-II (46.6 mm), Puthen dam (42.8 mm), Pechiparai (41 mm), Kalial (40 mm), Surulacode (34.2 mm), Kottaram (26.6 mm), Mambalathuraiyaru (26.6 mm), and Aanaikedanku (25mm). Besides, Pechiparai and Perunchani dams received a total inflow of 1,600 cusecs on Tuesday.

The collector urged the residents not to go near trees, electric poles, and waterbodies during rain. She advised them against taking a bath in waterbodies, visiting flowing waterbodies in low-lying areas, and taking selfies during rain. The residents were told to dial 9498794987 for electricity-related complaints and contact the round-the-clock control room at the collectorate on 1077 for rain-related damage.

Reservoir || Water level (in ft) || Storage capacity (in ft)

Pechiparai || 41.71 || 48

Perunchani || 64.04 || 77

Chittar-I || 6.72 || 18

Chittar-II || 6.82 || 18

Poigai || 20.7 || 42.65

Mambalathuraiyaru || 26.98 || 54.12