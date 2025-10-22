Youth dies after quarrel over firecracker bursting near TN's Panruti

CUDDALORE: A 26-year-old man who was injured in a quarrel over bursting firecrackers near Panruti in Cuddalore district died on Monday, while undergoing treatment at the Cuddalore Government Headquarters Hospital. The deceased was identified as S Parthiban (26), a daily wage labourer of Semmedu village under the Kadampuliyur police limits.

According to police, the incident took place during the Deepavali celebrations on Sunday night, when K Velu (24) and D Ramar (30), residents of the same locality, were bursting firecrackers in front of their house. Parthiban, who arrived there, objected to it saying that the noise was scaring his goats tied nearby, and this led to a quarrel.

“Amidst the argument, Velu and Ramar allegedly attacked Parthiban with an iron rod, causing head injuries,” police said. Local residents rescued Parthiban and admitted him to the Cuddalore Government Hospital, where he died on Monday morning.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar visited the scene and conducted an inquiry. Following which, Kadampuliyur police registered a case and arrested Velu and Ramar on murder charges.

During the investigation, police traced Velu hiding near the Semmedu bridge. As the officers attempted to arrest him, he allegedly jumped from the bridge and sustained a fracture in his right leg. While he has been admitted to the Cuddalore Government Hospital, Ramar was remanded in judicial custody.

Police sources said Velu had earlier been arrested in a ganja case and was recently released on bail. The case is under further investigation.