16,000 hectares of paddy under rainwater: TN Agriculture Minister

CHENNAI: Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam on Wednesday said paddy crops in over 16,000 hectares have become submerged in rainwater across Tamil Nadu. Once the rainwater recedes, an assessment of damage will be done, and if the damage is above 33%, the government will make arrangements for providing compensation to the farmers, he added.

The minister said this during a presser at the secretariat in Chennai. Meanwhile, reports from across the state revealed that in all, paddy crops in 15 districts — Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tiruvallur, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Ariyalur, Vellore, Ranipet and Dharmapuri districts were inundated.

“The meteorological department has predicted further rainfall in many districts in the next few days. Considering this and since the enumeration is going on, definitely, the extent of inundation will go up,” district officials told TNIE. As per the enumeration completed so far, kuruvai crops in over 5,000 hectares, ready for harvest, are under water, and the rest are 20 to 30-day-old Samba crops. There are no reports about damages caused to horticultural crops since there have been no heavy winds so far.