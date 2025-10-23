21 injured as government bus turns turtle on NH near Mailam in TN

VILLUPURAM: A total of 21 persons were injured after a government bus overturned near Jakkampettai along the Chennai–Tiruchy National Highway in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to police, the bus was plying on the Pattukkottai–Chennai route via Aranthangi. It had left Pattukkottai on Monday night with 53 passengers. The vehicle was driven by G Rajapandi (53) of Aranthangi, and the conductor was N Manivannan (45) from the same area. Around 3.30 am, near Jakkampettai, the driver reportedly lost control of the bus, which then overturned on the road, they added.

All the injured were rushed to the Tindivanam Government Hospital. Police said that three persons sustained fractures and were referred to the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Traffic on the NH was affected for more than an hour as the bus blocked the road.

Mailam police have filed a case and further probe is on.