39 suffer respiratory issues after Deepavali celebrations in Madurai

MADURAI: A total of 39 people encountered respiratory problems in shopping areas in Madurai city during the Deepavali festival. Among them, 28 were women, who were shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) between October 19 and 21.

Based on the data provided by EMRI Health Service, which operates the 108 Ambulance service, a total of 750 emergency medical cases were attended over the three-day Deepavali festival period from October 19 to October 21 in Madurai district.

K J Ramkumar, district manager of EMRI Health Service in Madurai, stated dedicated ambulances were deployed anticipating heavy crowds at specific locations in the city. He said, “These emergency vehicles included 108 ambulances, Eco ambulances, and bike ambulances. A total of 39 people experienced suffocation and respiratory issues at four places- VilakkuThoon, Natham Road Roundtana, Anna Nagar, and Periyar Bus Stand. After providing first aid and oxygen, they were shifted to GRH. They were discharged after they recovered fully.”