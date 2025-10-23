39 suffer respiratory issues after Deepavali celebrations in Madurai

MADURAI: A total of 39 people encountered respiratory problems in shopping areas in Madurai city during the Deepavali festival. Among them, 28 were women, who were shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) between October 19 and 21.
Based on the data provided by EMRI Health Service, which operates the 108 Ambulance service, a total of 750 emergency medical cases were attended over the three-day Deepavali festival period from October 19 to October 21 in Madurai district.
K J Ramkumar, district manager of EMRI Health Service in Madurai, stated dedicated ambulances were deployed anticipating heavy crowds at specific locations in the city. He said, “These emergency vehicles included 108 ambulances, Eco ambulances, and bike ambulances. A total of 39 people experienced suffocation and respiratory issues at four places- VilakkuThoon, Natham Road Roundtana, Anna Nagar, and Periyar Bus Stand. After providing first aid and oxygen, they were shifted to GRH. They were discharged after they recovered fully.”
It should also be noted that non-vehicular injuries totalled 59 cases, primarily caused by rain and waterlogging on roads and in low-lying areas. Ramkumar said, “Residents faced various challenges, including falls on roads, staircases, and other surfaces. Additionally, incidents like accidental poisoning were reported. One such incident was reported in Madurai where an elderly person mistakenly consumed a cough syrup. Thankfully, none of these cases resulted in any casualties or severe injuries. A total of 301 cases were addressed on Deepavali. A significant number of these cases were reported during the latter half of the day and continued into the night, coinciding with increased movement of people during the evening hours.”
Additionally, the Dindigul branch of EMRI Health Service attended 553 emergency medical service calls over the three days of the Deepavali festival. Among these, there were 23 cases related to respiratory issues, while non-vehicular incidents accounted for 58 cases.