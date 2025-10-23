Crop damage survey in Puducherry under way: CM Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said officials have begun assessing the damage to agriculture caused by the heavy rain that lashed Puducherry on Tuesday night.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting relief and drainage operations, he said, “This is a very heavy spell of rain. Puducherry received more than 21 cm of rain, with 10 cm recorded in just one hour.” Rangasamy added that although precautionary measures were taken in advance, rainwater accumulated in several low-lying areas due to runoff from elevated regions.

Parts of the city, including Indira Gandhi Square and areas within Kamaraj Nagar constituency, experienced severe waterlogging. Public Works Department teams have been deployed with motor pumps to drain stagnant water. Municipal, commune and PWD workers are working round-the-clock to clear inundated localities.

Rangasamy said water from the Kanagan Lake is flowing toward Indira Gandhi Square, causing repeated stagnation near the Indira Gandhi statue. To address this, the government has initiated work to lay an underground pipeline to divert the water flow. He also instructed officials to ensure that such flooding does not recur.

Water suction motors have been installed in several vulnerable zones, and temporary flood management arrangements are under way. Rangasamy also noted that water from the Shanmugapuram stream flows toward the same junction, worsening the problem. “We will construct an additional drainage channel to prevent stagnation during future rain,” he assured.

Survey teams from the Agriculture Department have been dispatched to evaluate crop damage in rural areas. Compensation measures will be finalised based on their reports, Rangasamy added.