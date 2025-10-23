DMK MLA K Ponnusamy of Senthamangalam passes away at 74 in Kolli Hills

NAMKKAL: In a significant loss to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the people of Namakkal district, K Ponnusamy, MLA from the Senthamangalam (ST) constituency, allegedly passed away in the early hours of Thursday following a cardio pulmonary arrest. He was 74.

According to reports, Ponnusamy suffered a heart attack at his residence in Karavalli village, Kolli Hills, early in the morning. He was initially taken to the Kolli Hills Government Hospital for first aid and later shifted to a private hospital in Namakkal around 7 a.m.

Despite the doctors’ efforts, he was declared dead at 7.30 a.m. The hospital confirmed cardio pulmonary arrest as the cause of death. It was also noted that the veteran legislator had suffered two heart attacks previously and had been under medical supervision for cardiac issues.