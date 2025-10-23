DMK MLA K Ponnusamy of Senthamangalam passes away at 74 in Kolli Hills

NAMKKAL: In a significant loss to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the people of Namakkal district, K Ponnusamy, MLA from the Senthamangalam (ST) constituency, allegedly passed away in the early hours of Thursday following a cardio pulmonary arrest. He was 74.
According to reports, Ponnusamy suffered a heart attack at his residence in Karavalli village, Kolli Hills, early in the morning. He was initially taken to the Kolli Hills Government Hospital for first aid and later shifted to a private hospital in Namakkal around 7 a.m.
Despite the doctors’ efforts, he was declared dead at 7.30 a.m. The hospital confirmed cardio pulmonary arrest as the cause of death. It was also noted that the veteran legislator had suffered two heart attacks previously and had been under medical supervision for cardiac issues.
Born on 8 May 1951 in Karavalli village, Kolli Hills, K Ponnusamy focused on tribal welfare, rural development, and addressing the challenges of remote hill communities. He contested four consecutive elections in Senthamangalam under the DMK, first winning as MLA in 2006, losing in 2011 and 2016, and making a successful comeback in 2021, when he defeated AIADMK candidate S Chandran by a margin of 10,493 votes.
Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep grief over the passing of K Ponnusamy, noting that he had worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people of Senthamangalam, particularly the tribal communities. He highlighted Ponnusamy’s dedication to public service and his role as Deputy Secretary of the DMK’s Namakkal East District, saying, “His loss will be deeply felt by the DMK and the residents of the Kolli Hills region.”
The chief minister also expressed his condolences to the people of Senthamangalam, his family, relatives, friends, and DMK colleagues who stood by him in his political journey.
Ponnusamy’s body was placed for public viewing at Puliyangadu village, Nadukombai Panchayat, Senthamangalam constituency, allowing constituents to pay their respects.
Prominent leaders and officials also visited to pay their respects, including Minister of Adi Dravidar Welfare M Mathiventhan, Parliamentary Rajya Sabha member K R N Rajeshkumar, Namakkal Lok Sabha MP S Matheswaran, Namakkal MLA P Ramalingam, District Collector Durga Moorthi, and Mayor of Namakkal Corporation D Kalanithi.