Food Minister gave false info to TN Assembly about paddy procurement, says EPS

TIRUVARUR/NAGAPATTINAM: The state government should act on a war footing to move the procured paddy stored in bags at direct paddy purchase centres (DPCs) to godowns so that the harvested paddy kept in the open could be procured as well, said AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons in Tiruvarur after inspecting the paddy kept in the open by the farmers outside the DPCs in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, Palaniswami said that the farmers have been complaining to him that the paddy brought by them were not procured at DPCs for days together.

“Due to this, the paddy heaped in the open got damaged due to the rain. As procured paddy in thousands of bags continues to remain in the DPCs, the authorities there are unable to procure the paddy brought by the farmers,” the former chief minister added. In some DPCs, the procured paddy got affected in the rain and has started sprouting, he further said. “Who is to bear these losses? It is a loss to the government.”

The opposition leader said the loadmen at DPCs said they are weighing only around 800 to 900 paddy bags per day. However the food minister told the state Assembly that the government has been procuring 2,000 bags per day. The minister had given wrong information to the Assembly, Palaniswami alleged.