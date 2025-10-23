Four die in separate wall collapse incidents across TN due to heavy rain

CUDDALORE/VILLUPURAM/KALLAKURICHI: A woman and her daughter died after a wall of their house collapsed near Puduchathiram in Chidambaram taluk of Cuddalore district early on Wednesday.

According to police, heavy rain has been lashing Cuddalore district for the past four days. In the early hours of Wednesday, M Yasothai (69) and her daughter M Jaya (40) of Kamarajar Street in Andarmullipallam village near Puduchathiram were sleeping in their tiled house when one of the walls collapsed due to continuous rain.

“Yasothai died on the spot, and her daughter Jaya died while being taken to the Puduchattaram Primary Health Centre,” a police source said.

The bodies were later sent to the Parangipettai Government Hospital for postmortem examination.