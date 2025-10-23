Lokpal dismisses student’s complaint alleging gender segregation against Sathyabama University VC

CHENNAI: The Lokpal of India has dismissed a complaint filed by a Sathyabama University student against the institution’s Vice Chancellor, ruling that the matter falls outside its jurisdiction under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

The complaint, lodged on October 4, alleged that the Vice Chancellor had abused his authority by enforcing a rule prohibiting male and female students from sitting together in classrooms. The student described the policy as discriminatory and mentally distressing, further alleging that the university administration intimidated students and their parents who protested against it. According to the complaint, parents were warned that their wards could face disciplinary action, including debarment from examinations, if they did not withdraw their objections.

The Lokpal bench, while acknowledging several procedural deficiencies in the petition, observed that even if these were rectified, the matter would still fall beyond its jurisdiction. In its order, the bench clarified that the Vice Chancellor and other university officials, being public servants under the control of the state, do not come within the ambit of Section 14 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act. The provision covers only Central Government public servants.

Accordingly, the Lokpal dismissed the complaint but granted the petitioner the liberty to seek recourse before an appropriate state or judicial forum.

Repeated attempts to contact the university authorities for comment remained unsuccessful at the time of publication.