Next phase of GD Naidu flyover awaits nod from CMRL, AAI

COIMBATORE: With the 10.1-kilometre long GD Naidu flyover, the longest in Tamil Nadu, bringing much-needed relief to commuters along the bustling Avinashi Road, the absence of progress on the next leg of the five-kilometre extension project has sparked disappointment.

Despite Chief Minister MK Stalin's announcement nearly a year ago, the project awaits approvals from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

During his visit to Coimbatore in November last year, the CM announced an extension of the flyover from Goldwins to Neelambur following repeated requests from motorists, industrialists, and residents. The extended flyover, intended to ease the heavy traffic flow towards Neelambur and the Coimbatore International Airport, has remained on paper since then.

The delay sparked furore among commuters and the business community, who argue that extending the structure up to Neelambur is essential for seamless connectivity to the city's outskirts and key industrial areas. The Rs 1,791-crore GD Naidu flyover, inaugurated on October 9, currently connects Uppilipalayam and Goldwins.

According to senior officials from the State Highways Department's Special Projects wing, the delay is primarily due to pending approvals from the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

"The CMRL has proposed a metro corridor along the Avinashi Road stretch from Neelambur to Anna Silai junction. We are waiting for their clearance to move forward with the flyover extension," a senior highways official told TNIE.