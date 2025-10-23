Rain damages roads, Madurai corporation plans Rs 134 crore repair works

MADURAI: Continuous spells of rain for the past week have left several arterial and interior roads of the city in deplorable condition, with potholes and damaged stretches posing a serious threat to motorists.

The situation is severe, particularly along Keelavasal, Aruppukottai Main Road, and Therkku Vasal, where rainwater stagnation and heavy vehicle movement have worsened the existing cracks and pits.

M Rajesh, a resident from Avaniyapuram, told TNIE, “For decades, the Aruppukottai main road has not been maintained despite it being one of the busiest roads in the city. Earlier this May, several patchworks were carried out from Villapuram to Avaniyapuram. However, now the roads are filled with potholes, especially near the MMC colony, and when these potholes are filled with stagnated water, it turns into a nightmare for us.”

He added, “Temporary patchwork is not enough. The corporation should ensure that proper drainage or water lines are laid before laying the new roads so that the roads are not damaged for pipeline works, like in Aruppukottai.”