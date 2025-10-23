Saibaba Colony flyover service road turns 'sludge field'

COIMBATORE: The ongoing construction of the Saibaba Colony flyover on Mettupalayam Road has added to woes of motorists as the already battered service road beneath the structure has turned into a slushy, pothole-ridden stretch following recent rains. Commuters say navigating the stretch has become a nightmare with several two-wheelers skidding and ambulances getting stuck in the muck.

The flyover, which will connect Alagesan Road with MTP Road New Bus Terminus near Eru Company on Mettupalayam Road (NH 181), is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 52 crore. However, the recent downpour has exposed the poor condition of the service road below the under-construction flyover. Motorists complain that the entire stretch has turned into a 'sludge field', making it difficult even for pedestrians to pass through. "It's not just about inconvenience, but it is completely dangerous. I saw two riders fall on the same day because their bikes skidded in the mud," said D Vaishnavi, a daily commuter from RS Puram.

Even ambulances, which use the service road to bypass traffic during peak hours, struggle. "Last week, an ambulance carrying a patient got stuck in the muddy section for several minutes. It was distressing to watch," A Marimuthu, a shopkeeper in the area, said.