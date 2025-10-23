Signal failure disrupts trains, people stranded for three hours

CHENNAI: Hundreds of passengers were stranded across several stations and faced severe hardship in the Chennai-Arakkonam section on Wednesday following a major disruption in train services.

The disruption was caused by a signal failure at Kadambattur station around 12 pm and normal operations resumed around 3 pm after the issue was rectified.

According to sources, the issue began when a local train from Arakkonam to Chennai arrived at Kadambattur but could not proceed as the signal failed to turn green.

This led to a complete halt in the movement of subsequent trains from Arakkonam towards Chennai. Likewise, trains from Chennai Central and Chennai Beach bound for Arakkonam and Tiruttani were held up at various points between Thiruninravur and Kadambattur.

With services towards Chennai suspended, hundreds of passengers were left stranded at stations including Tiruvallur, Avadi, Ambattur, Perambur, and Chennai Central.

The disruption also caused overcrowding on platforms across the Chennai-Arakkonam section, as outgoing trains were delayed.

Several express trains were also affected, running behind schedule by 10 to 20 minutes.