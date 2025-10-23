Thethampakkam villagers begin indefinite fast seeking basic amenities

PUDUCHERRY: Residents of Thethampakkam village in Mannadipet constituency began an indefinite hunger strike on Wednesday, urging the authorities to address their long-pending demand of basic amenities.

The protest is being held in front of Dr Ambedkar Kalaiarangam, where a large number of villagers, including women and elderly residents, have gathered to press their demands. The protesters allege that despite repeated petitions to officials and elected representatives, their grievances remain unaddressed.

The key demands include construction of proper school, installation of a functional sewage system, draining and desilting of the village lake, issuance of land title pattas to eligible residents and laying of a road to access the village crematorium.

Protesters said they were left with no choice but to resort to a hunger strike after the authorities failed to take action on addressing their essential civic needs. They urged the Puducherry government and local administration to immediately intervene.

The villagers asserted that they will continue their hunger strike until written assurance is provided.