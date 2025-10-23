Three lynch youth to death in spat over bursting of firecrackers in TN

TIRUPPUR: The city police arrested a gang of three from Odisha who beat up an 18-year-old from the same state to death during a dispute over bursting crackers in Tiruppur.

The accused were identified as Amrit (20), Aman (19), and Raman (19), all from Odisha, currently residing in Vengamedu, Tiruppur. Sources said the trio lived in a rented room of a private compound in the Vengamedu area and worked at a dyeing factory in the same area.

Anil Kumar Jana (18) from the same state also worked at the same dyeing factory and stayed in the same compound. On Tuesday evening, migrant workers living in that compound were bursting crackers.

A quarrel allegedly ensued between Anil Kumar Jana, Amrit and others, who were under the influence of alcohol at the time, about bursting crackers.

In the subsequent clash, the trio, including Amrit, attacked Anil Kumar Jana with logs. He was fatally injured and died on the spot. Anupparpalayam police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. They then took the trio to the police station and arrested them on Tuesday night after questioning.