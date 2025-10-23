Tiruchy's Mukkombu theme park closer to reality as TTDC floats tender

TIRUCHY: Days after releasing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the project, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) recently floated a tender for setting up a theme park at Mukkombu. Mukkombu, a popular tourist spot in Tiruchy, is known for its two gushing rivers and recreational areas.

A recreational park near the entrance of the barrage built across River Cauvery, however, has suffered due to a lack of maintenance and basic facilities. Many play items, including the toy train, swings and see-saws, are partly damaged, leaving children and other visitors disappointed. Ellis Park, another park nearby located between the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, has also remain closed to the public for several years.

"All the facilities such as benches, fountains, play areas and statues in both parks are completely damaged and cannot be used," said P Ayyarappan, coordinator of the Road User Welfare Committee.