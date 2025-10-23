Tiruchy's Mukkombu theme park closer to reality as TTDC floats tender

TIRUCHY: Days after releasing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the project, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) recently floated a tender for setting up a theme park at Mukkombu. Mukkombu, a popular tourist spot in Tiruchy, is known for its two gushing rivers and recreational areas.
A recreational park near the entrance of the barrage built across River Cauvery, however, has suffered due to a lack of maintenance and basic facilities. Many play items, including the toy train, swings and see-saws, are partly damaged, leaving children and other visitors disappointed. Ellis Park, another park nearby located between the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, has also remain closed to the public for several years.
"All the facilities such as benches, fountains, play areas and statues in both parks are completely damaged and cannot be used," said P Ayyarappan, coordinator of the Road User Welfare Committee.
It is against this backdrop that the tourism minister during the state Assembly session in April 2025 announced the establishment of a theme park at Mukkombu through public-private partnership (PPP) model.
On October 8, the TTDC released the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the project. According to the document, the theme park expected to come up on 3.75 acres of available land will be implemented through the PPP mode on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.
The bidder should establish and operationalise the theme park within six months from the date of signing of concession agreement, the TTDC document also stated. Apart from the specified activities, the contractors are asked to provide a wholesome leisure experience to enhance tourist footfall by adding additional components based on site-specific conditions, the RFP elaborated. "The tourism department should complete the project soon so that the spot can attract more tourists," Ayyarappan said.