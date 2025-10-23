TN in-service doctor dies by suicide, DME to hold probe

TIRUVANNAMALAI/CHENNAI: After allegations were levelled on social media that stress at workplace was the reason for the death by suicide of an in-service doctor working in Tiruvannamalai, authorities in the health department said that they would conduct an inquiry into the allegations.
Dr Vijayakumar, the in-service doctor aged around 30, who was pursuing MS in general surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai, died on Monday.
According to people close to him, he attended a conference in Chennai on Friday, but was unreachable since Sunday. It was later learnt that he was admitted in JIPMER Puducherry for treatment.
Dr R Suganthy Rajakumari, Director of Medical Education and Research said, “As far as we inquired, only personal reasons were cited behind his death. However, we will check about the allegations raised now.”
Dr Mohan Gandhi, dean of Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College Hospital, also denied any pressure at work. He also added that the hospital will inquire into the allegations.
Dr Vijayakumar graduated from the Government Medical College, Erode, in 2012.
One of his juniors in Tiruvannamalai recalled him as one of the kindest persons he ever met in college.
Dr Keerthy Varman, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Resident Doctors’ Association, said that the government should form a medical students welfare committee.
“Resident doctors are the backbone of medical college hospitals as they are present full time with the patients. Their death is not just a loss for their family and friends, but also a loss for the public at large,” said Dr Varman.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)