Video of Salem school students filling potholes goes viral

COIMBATORE: After a video showing a few children working on the campus of a Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) in Salem surfaced on Wednesday, officials launched an inquiry.

In the video, four students of PUMS in Vanichampatti in Tharamangalam block were seen using spades and pans to dig up soil and fill pits on the school campus. Recent rains had created pits in some parts of the campus, making it difficult for students to walk on the ground. Last Friday, the headmaster and part-time teachers allegedly instructed students to dig up soil from the campus and fill the pits using the tools.

The students allegedly worked for over an hour, and a passerby recorded the video, which has now been shared on social media. Block Educational Officer in Tharamangalam started an inquiry with the school headmaster and students on Wednesday, sources said. A parent, who did not wish to be named, told TNIE that involving students in such physical work poses a safety risk and is also a violation of child rights.

"Despite the School Education Department repeatedly directing headmasters not to involve students in such work, it continues because officials fail to take strict action against those responsible. On this matter, departmental action should be taken against the concerned," he urged.

Tharamangalam District Educational Officer (Primary) K A Thangarasu told TNIE that during the inquiry, the headmaster claimed the students involved were members of the eco-club. However, Thangarasu added that they should not have been engaged in such work and a report will be sent to senior officials for further action.