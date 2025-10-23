Vulnerable sites identified in Tiruppur, relief camps set up: Collector

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: With the northeast monsoon bringing heavy showers across the state, 41 spots in Tiruppur district have been identified as vulnerable areas and relief camps have been readied at 52 locations, said District Collector Manish Narnaware, on Wednesday.

Heavy rain has been continuing in Tiruppur district for the past few days, with an average of 490.60 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

Narnaware inspected rain-affected areas in Tiruppur corporation limits and Avinashi taluk. "Necessary preparations are being made for the northeast monsoon in Tiruppur district. About 41 places have been identified as vulnerable areas. In particular, Noyyal River, Jammanai and Sangili Pallam streams in the corporation areas have been identified as vulnerable areas. 51 relief camps have been readied across the district to accommodate people in times of emergency," the collector said during the inspection.

Earlier, he inspected the Integrated Emergency Control Centre at the corporation office.

In this situation, Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation Commissioner MP Amit requested people to use drinking water sparingly. "Heavy rain causes flooding in Bhavani River. Therefore, people should boil drinking water. Water supply to the corporation under the third water scheme will be interrupted on Thursday due to maintenance work and therefore, drinking water should be used sparingly," Amit said.